White House pushes for security spending package

The White House said it supports a package of House security spending Bills.

“If H.R. 3219 were presented to the president in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he sign the bill into law,” reads the WH statement.

The package of bills includes $1.6B for President Trump’s border wall proposal, along with military appropriations and civilian infrastructure funding. Though the House is expected to clear the bill, it's unclear if it will reach a vote in the Senate before the August recess.