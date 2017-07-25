What is Project Tim?

A mysterious renewal energy development project in Durand, Michigan is beginning to draw notice due to its immense size.

Documents filed by the city indicate that the 24M square-foot facility called Project Tim would be "the greenest facility of its kind anywhere in the world." Building costs are estimated at $4.5B to $5.5B.

A meeting last week in Durand was light on detail other than the project is classified as renewable energy and will involve the radical reduction of carbon emissions.