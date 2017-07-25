Crude oil tracks higher

The Trump administration is reported to be considering slapping sanctions on Venezuela that will include a ban on importing crude oil from the nation. The move is seen as benefiting Canadian oil producers. The U.S. imported 673K barrels of oil per day from Venezuela last month.

Traders are also factoring in indications from yesterday's OPEC meeting of oil production cuts from Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

WTI crude oil futures +0.43% to $46.54/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.43% to $48.81/bbl.

