More on New Oriental Education & Technology's Q4

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 26.5% to $407.7M in Q4, driven by increases in student enrollments in K-12 after-school tutoring courses

Books and others revenue increased 8.3% to $78.7M..

K-12 after-school tutoring business revenue up 51% Y/Y.

Total student enrollments grew 36.9% Y/Y to ~1,420,300.

The total number of schools and learning centers +107 Y/Y to 855.

Operating margin rate expanded 130 bps to 10.7%.

Q1 Guidance: Total net revenues: $626.5M to $647.3M (+17% to +21% Y/Y).