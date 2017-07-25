JAKKS Pacific reaffirms FY2017 outlook

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reports operating loss in Q2, impacted by the deleveraging of fixed operating costs on lower sales, lower gross margin and an increase in direct selling costs including marketing expenses due to Easter occurring in mid-April in 2017 versus in March 2016.

Gross margin rate contracted 360 bps to 28.2% due to deleveraging of fixed costs, shifts in product mix and closeout sales in certain categories.

SG&A expense rate increased 440 bps to 28.8%.

Inventory +20.3% Q/Q to $81.22M.

For FY2017, the company expects higher net income, EPS and adjusted EBITDA on lower net sales vs. FY2016.

Stephen Berman, JAKKS Pacific Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The decline in sales for the second quarter is attributable to several factors, including the consequence of suspending sales to one of our retail customers and the decline of several of our film-related licensed properties. Despite lower sales in Q2 and first half 2017 as we expected, we believe sales declines in the second half to be much more modest as we head into peak selling season."