Activist investor thinks Barnes & Noble is worth a billion

Shares of Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) race higher in premarket action after Sandell Asset Management takes a "meaningul" stake in the retail chain.

Sandell on BKS: "It is our opinion that the public market for retail stocks is contributing to a risky and inhospitable environment under which the stock price of Barnes & Noble may not fairly reflect its intrinsic value anytime in the foreseeable future if it remains a stand-alone company."

"Even at a purchase price of $1 billion, or close to double the current market value of BKS, such a price would be a 'rounding error' compared to the market value of a host of internet or media companies looking for a retail presence, with the added benefit being that Barnes & Noble is already in the same fundamental business, namely the distribution of information."

