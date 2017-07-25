More on Arlington Asset's Q2 miss

Q2 core operating income of $14.2M or $0.58 per share v.s $14.24M and $0.60 in Q1. Dividend is $0.55.

Book value per share of $13.48 down from $15.83 in Q1. Tangible book value per share of $12.55 down from $13.08. Yesterday's close of $13.58 is roughly inline with June 30 book value.

CEO J. Rock Tonkel: "Agency MBS pricing moderately underperformed interest rate swap hedges during the quarter leading to a decline in the Company's tangible book value." He notes there was still positive economic return as measured by the change in tangible book value (down $0.53) vs. the dividend ($0.55).

Conference call at 9 ET

Previously: Arlington Asset Investment misses by $0.02, misses on net interest income (July 24)

AI flat premarket