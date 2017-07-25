Biogen Q2 revenues up 6%; updates guidance; shares ahead 5% premarket

Biogen (BIIB) Q2 results: Revenues: $3,078.4M (+6.4%); Product Sales: $2,639.7M (+7.0%); Anti-CD20 Revenues: $397.1M (+13.7%).
Operating Income: $1,200.6M (-17.8%); Net Income: $862.8M (-17.8%); EPS: $4.07 (-15.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $5.04 (-3.3%); Quick Assets: $2,893M (-40.9%).
Key Product Sales: TECFIDERA: $1,111M (+12.6%); Total Interferon: $691M (-5.1%); AVONEX: $557M (-8.1%); PLEGRIDY: $133M (+8.1%); TYSABRI: $496M (-0.2%); SPINRAZA: $203M; BENEPALI: $88.7M.
2017 Guidance: Revenue: $11.5B - 11.8B; GAAP EPS: $17.05 - 17.65 from $18.00 - 18.80; Non-GAAP EPS: $20.80 - 21.40 from $20.45 - 21.25.
Shares are up 5% premarket.