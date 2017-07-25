Profit-focused GM rallies after earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports consolidated EBIT-adjusted of $3.7B and EBIT-adjusted margin of 10.0%.

The automaker says it recorded North America EBIT-adjusted of $3.5B and EBIT-adjusted margin of 12.2%.

Global deliveries were flat during the quarter due to a strategic decision to back away from the daily rental market in North America. GM ended the quarter with global market share of 11.5%.

GM says that its return on invested capital-adjusted of 30.4% is ahead of its target of 25%.

GM CEO Mary Barra: "Disciplined and relentless focus on improving our business performance led to a strong quarter and very solid frst half of the year. We will continue transforming GM to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver even more value for our shareholders."

Previously: General Motors beats by $0.20, misses on revenue (July 25)