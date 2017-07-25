DuPont reports volume gains across the board in Q2 beat

DuPont (NYSE:DD) +0.7% premarket after beating Wall Street expectations for Q2 earnings and revenues, helped by higher sales in its agriculture business.

DD says Q2 sales volume rose 5% Y/Y and advanced in all reportable segments, primarily led by the agriculture, electronics and communications and protection solutions units.

Sales in agriculture, which account for nearly half of DD's total revenue, rose 7% Y/Y, as the company sold more insecticides and fungicides.

Q2 segment operating margins expanded by ~80 bps, led by improvements in the electronics and communications, industrial biosciences and agriculture units.

DD also says it continues to expect to close its merger with Dow Chemical in August.