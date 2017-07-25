Facebook joining the smart speaker market?

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will enter the smart speaker market with a model meant to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, according to Digitimes supply chain sources.

Facebook’s entrant would focus more on the 15-inch touch panel, made by LG Display, than on a proprietary voice assistant like the other smart speaker models.

The recently released Echo Show has a 7-inch screen and the voice assistant Alexa.

Manufacturer Pegatron Technology has reportedly started small volume production on the speaker with a potential release in 1Q18.

Facebook could struggle to find a market place between the established voice assistant devices from Amazon and Google and the more audio-focused devices like Apple’s upcoming HomePod, which would launch just before Facebook’s product.

