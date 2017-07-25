Reuters: Shell, SoftBank weigh bids for Asia renewables firm worth up to $5B

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) are among several global groups considering bidding for Singapore-based renewable energy producer Equis Energy, valued at as much as $5B, Reuters reports.

Equis owns a portfolio of 97 projects comprising solar, wind and hydro generation assets spread across countries including Japan, India, Philippines and Australia; it has a 4.4 GW portfolio of operating projects, with an additional 6.7 GW under development.

Other potential suitors include French utility Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), according to the report.