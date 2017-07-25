Comparable sales growth shines at Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) pushes right past consensus estimates with its Q2 report.

Comparable sales jumped 11.2% at U.S. company-owned stores to top the 8.9% mark expected by analysts. Comparable sales were up 9.3% at U.S. franchised outlets vs. +7.5% expected. International comparables sales rose 2.6% to fall short of the +5.0% pace seen by analysts.

Net income increased 33.5% Y/Y as scale and lower food costs factored in.

Domino's did not buy back any shares during the quarter under its repurchase progam.

