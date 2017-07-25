Late-stage study of The Medicines Co's antibiotic combo Vabomere stopped early; U.S. approval likely this quarter; shares ahead 5% premarket

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that its Phase 3 clinical trial, TANGO-2, evaluating QIDP- and Fast Track-tagged Vabomere (meropenem-vaborbactam) for the treatment of complex carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections has been stopped early after demonstrating a significant therapeutic benefit.

The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) concluded that Vabomere's (formerly known as Carbavance) benefit/risk profile no longer supported randomization of additional patients to the best available therapy comparator arm. Its recommendation was based on the analysis of 72 patients, including 43 with evaluable CRE infections of blood, lung, urinary tract and abdominal organs.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

The company's U.S. marketing application was accepted for review by the FDA in February with an action date this quarter. Its marketing application in Europe was accepted for review by the EMA in July.