Qualcomm responds to lobbying group's iPhone concerns

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) fires back at a tech lobbying group taking Apple’s side in the ongoing legal battle between the two companies.

Qualcomm said the import ban doesn’t concern Intel’s chips but rather the Qualcomm-patented tech surrounding those chips in the current iPhones.

The company said the ban wouldn’t hurt competitors for long and that “Apple can purchase and utilize any LTE modem it chooses so long as it does not infringe Qualcomm’s asserted patents.”

Qualcomm then provides the names of some LTE modem chip suppliers including MediaTek, Samsung, and Marvell Technology.

