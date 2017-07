Eli Lilly Q2 revenues up 8%; non-GAAP EPS up 29%; revises 2017 guidance

Eli Lilly (LLY) Q2 results: Revenues: $5,824.3M (+7.8%); Operating Income: $1,264.4M (+36.9%); Net Income: $1,008M (+34.8%); EPS: $0.95 (+33.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.11 (+29.1%).

Key Product Sales: Humalog: $678.4M (-3.3%); Cialis: $627.3M (-0.5%); Alimta: $532.9M (-12.2%); Forteo: $446.7M (+21.5%); Humulin: $357.8M (+7.7%); Cymbalta: $206.6M (-12.6%); Erbitux: $159.1M (-11.9%).

New Pharmaceutical Products: Trulicity: $480.2M (+138.5%); Cyramza: $186.3M (+26.7%); Taltz: $138.7M; Jardiance: $103.2M (+157.4%); Basaglar: $86.6M; Lartruvo: $47.4M; Olumiant: $4.8M; Portrazza: $2.3M (-42.5%).

2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $22B - 22.5B from $21.8B - 22.3B; EPS: $2.51 - 2.61 from $2.60 - 2.70; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.10 - 4.20 from $4.05 - 4.15.