Comparable sales dazzle for McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable-store sales increased 6.6% in Q2 vs. +4.0% consensus. Total revenue was down 3%, while operating income rose 24% to $2.30B vs. $2.19B consensus estimate.

Comparable-store sales increased 3.9% in the U.S. to top the consensus estimate for a 3.2% gain. The cold beverage value promotion and launch of the premium sandwich platform were traffic drivers in the quarter.

International Lead Markets segment comparable-store sales rose 6.3% vs. +3.3% expected, while comparable sales increased 7.0% in the High Growth Markets segment vs. +3.6% expected.

"We're building on our momentum, leveraging our size and scale and executing with greater precision against our priorities to retain, regain and convert customers by giving them even more reasons to visit and enjoy McDonald's," notes CEO Steve Easterbrook.

