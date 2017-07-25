Pacira's pain med Exparel shows mixed results in two late-stage studies; shares slip 7% premarket

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) is down 7% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) for prolonged regional pain relief.

The first study assessed EXPAREL as a brachial plexus block in patients undergoing upper extremity surgery (total shoulder arthroplasty or rotator cuff repair). It met the primary endpoint of a statistically valid effect on pain scores over 48 hours as measured by area under the curve (p<0.0001). It also met key secondary endpoints of reducing total postsurgical opioid consumption through 48 hours (p<0.0001), opioid-free subjects through 48 hours (p<0.01) and time to first opioid rescue through 48 hours (p<0.0001).

The second study assessed EXPAREL as a femoral nerve block in patients undergoing lower extremity surgery (total knee arthroplasty or TKA). It failed to demonstrate a statistically significant effect on pain (p>0.05) due to a significant deviation from the study protocol at a single center. The company says if this site is excluded, the study met the primary endpoint.

The company received a CRL from the FDA in 2015 in response to its original marketing application filed in 2014. The agency requested an additional clinical trial to establish the efficacy of EXPAREL in a setting beyond femoral nerve block for TKA and a study following safety outcomes through the time to reach the maximum concentration of EXPAREL.

The company believes it has enough data for a submission of a supplemental New Drug Application seeking approval to expand EXPAREL's label to include administration via nerve block to produce regional analgesia.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at future scientific conferences and for publication.

