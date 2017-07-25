Seagate Technology misses Q4 estimates; shares down over 18% premarket

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) reports Q4 results with misses on EPS and revenue. Product revenue breaks down to HDD at $2.22B ( -9.6% Y/Y) and Enterprise Systems, Flash, and Other at $186M ( -6.5% ).

Cash: Cash flow from operations was reported at $243M and FCF at $139M.

Dividend: Quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share payable October 4 to shareholders of record by September 20.

Seagate will provide Q1 guidance during the conference call and this post will update once the information becomes available.

Press release

Supplemental financial information

Seagate shares are down 18.16% premarket.

