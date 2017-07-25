Long Island Iced Tea announces new distribution partnership with Swartz & Sons

Long Island Iced Tea (NASDAQ:LTEA) partnered with Swartz & Sons Distributors to distribute the Company's portfolio of beverage brands in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our new partnership with Swartz & Sons will help further strengthen our presence in the Mid-Atlantic, complementing our recent growth initiatives in the Northeast and Southeast. We are proud to have Swartz & Sons carrying our full portfolio of beverages."

The Company's portfolio of brands available through Swartz & Sons include Long Island Iced Tea (NARTD tea) and ALO Juice (NARTD functional beverage)..

Press Release