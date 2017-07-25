AcelRx Pharma poised to continue up move; shares ahead 7% premarket

Micro cap AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is up 7% premarket on increased volume. Shares have almost doubled since early July. No particular company news accounts for the action, although Jefferies did its part by initiating coverage on the 14th with a Buy rating and $7 price target.

The company's U.S. marketing application for pain med DSUVIA is currently under FDA review with an action date of October 12.

It is due to report Q2 results after the close on Wednesday, August 2. Consensus view is a loss/share of ($0.28) on revenue of $2.3M.