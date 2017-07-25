Flex Pharma's FLX-787 Fast Track'd in U.S. for ALS-related muscle cramps; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) is up 9% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated FLX-787 for Fast Track review for the treatment of muscle cramps associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). A Phase 2 study should commence this quarter.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the New Drug Application.

The company describes FLX-787 as a transient receptor potential ion channel activator, specifically a co-activator of the proteins TRPA1 and TRPV1.

