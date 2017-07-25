Google's VR headsets getting 11 more compatible devices this year

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Daydream VR platform will get support in 11 Android devices by year’s end, according to comments from CEO Sundar Pichai during Alphabet’s earnings call.

The Daydream View headsets require the user to slip a compatible smartphone into the set to provide the images and sound.

Untethered headsets like the View and Samsung’s Gear VR have a lower entry price that has attracted much of the growing market. Further adoption requires the availability of phones that people want aside from the VR functionality.

The compatible devices additions will include this fall’s new members of the Pixel smartphone family, though those won’t add up to the 11 devices on their own.

