Newmont Mining posts strong Q2 beat, production jumps 13%

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) +1.7% premarket after routing Q2 earnings expectations as revenues rose 12% Y/Y and production improved, more than offsetting losses from slightly lower realized gold prices.

NEM says Q2 attributable gold production gained 13% to 1.4M oz., as new production from Merian and Long Canyon more than offset lower grades at Tanami and Yanacocha; gold CAS was $664/oz. vs. $661 in the prior-year quarter, and gold AISC was $884/oz. compared to $913 a year ago, primarily due to lower sustaining capital and higher sales volumes.

NEM ended Q2 with $3.1B in cash on hand, a leverage ratio of 0.6x net debt to adjusted EBITDA and one of the best credit ratings in the mining sector

For FY 2017, NEM forecasts improved attributable gold production of 5M-5.4M oz., as full-year production at Merian and Long Canyon more than offset declines at Twin Creeks and Yanacocha; 2018 production guidance is unchanged at 4.7M-5.2M oz.

FY 2017 CAS guidance improves to $675-$715/oz., AISC guidance improves to $900-$950/oz., and capex guidance is lowered to $890M-$990M; capex guidance for 2018 is unchanged at $900M-$1B.