Neuralstem's NSI-189 flunks mid-stage study in MDD; shares plummet 61% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Neuralstem (NYSEMKT:CUR) craters 61% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that NSI-189 failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).

Specifically, treatment with NSI-189 failed to show a significant reduction in depression symptoms as measured by a scale called MADRS.

One ray of hope is a secondary endpoint of a patient-rated scale of depression called SDQ (Symptoms of Depression Questionnaire). The 40 mg once-daily dose cohort achieved statistical significance (p=0.044) versus placebo.

According to the company, small molecule NSI-189 stimulates neurogenesis, synaptogenesis and increases hippocampal volume, all of which play a role in reversing depression, enhancing cognition and promoting the growth of new nerve tissue.

