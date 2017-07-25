AK Steel opens +7% after big Q2 earnings beat

AK Steel (AKS +7.7% ) surges at the open after easily beating Q2 earnings estimates, saying its strong performance highlights continued benefits achieved through strategic initiatives it implemented during the past year and a half.

AKS says Q2 shipments declined 6% Y/Y to 1.46M tons mainly resulting from a decrease in automotive demand, but the average selling price jumped 11% Y/Y to $1,058/ton from $957, primarily due to a higher average selling price on both contract and spot market sales and higher surcharges on specialty steel products.