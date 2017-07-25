More on Supervalu's Q1 results

Supervalu (SVU +4% ) reports Wholesale net sales rose 12.4% to $2.56B in Q1, primarily due to sales to new customers and increased sales to new stores operated by existing customers.

Retail net sales squeezed 2.7% to $1.39B and identical store sales down 4.9%.

Gross margin rate fell 80 bps to 13.8% primarily due to the change in business segment mix, with Wholesale representing a larger portion of total sales and gross profit.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 50 bps to 11.8%.

Operating margin rate declined 70 bps to 1.7%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net earnings from continuing operations: $51M to $70M; Adjusted EBITDA: $475M to $495M.