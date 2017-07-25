Stocks start higher; S&P, Dow hit intraday records

Stocks open mostly higher, with the S&P 500 and DJIA rising to new intraday records, following another generally positive batch of earnings reports; Dow +0.5% and S&P +0.3% , but Nasdaq -0.1% .

Major European indices trade on a higher note, with France's CAC +1% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.9% and Germany's DAX +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In the U.S., more than half of the S&P's 11 sectors are trading in the green with financials (+1.4%), energy (+1.7%) and materials (+1.1%) leading the way; the tech sector (-0.5%) is the weakest performer, dragged down by Alphabet.

Five Dow components reported quarterly results this morning, with four - McDonald's, Caterpillar, DuPont and United Technologies - beating earnings estimates, while 3M came up just short.

Alphabet reported better than expected earnings and revenues after the close yesterday but shares opened 3% lower; the slide comes after a three-week rally for the company, suggesting that the positive news may have been priced in.

U.S. crude oil extends yesterday's gains, +2.2% at $47.37/bbl, following the news that Saudi Arabia would limit its oil exports to 6.6M bbl/day in August.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield 4 bps higher at 2.30%.

Still ahead: consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing