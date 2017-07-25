Interpublic Group -10.2% as results miss low estimates

Ad giant Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is off 10.2% after a rough miss in its Q2 earnings, as foreign exchange and divestitures took out a modest organic revenue gain.

"Client spending in the quarter reflected increased caution, but we don't see evidence of a broad-based economic downturn," said CEO Michael Roth.

Revenues fell 1.7% for the quarter, hit by a foreign exchange negative impact of 1.1% and negative impact from net divestitures of 1%. That left an organic increase of 0.4%, made up of organic gains of 0.7% in the U.S. and no organic change internationally.

Operating expenses declined 0.9% in Q2; they were down 0.3% for the first half of 2017. Operating income fell to $206.5M from a year-ago $224.3M. Operating margin was 11% vs. a year-ago 11.7%.

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $660.8M at quarter's end, down from a year-ago $675.4M and $1.1B at year-end 2016. Total debt was $1.82B.

