Seagate announces new CEO, restructuring plan cutting 600 jobs

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) announces some corporate changes alongside this morning’s earnings miss including the appointment of Dave Mosely to CEO, effective October 1.

Mosely previously served as the company’s President and COO.

Current CEO Steve Luczo will become Executive Chairman.

Seagate also announces a restructuring plan that will cut about 600 jobs, which the company expects to result in a $50M charge in 1Q18.

Seagate says the restructuring will save about $90M on an annual run rate basis.

Seagate shares are down 17.38% .

Previously: Seagate Technology misses Q4 estimates; shares down over 18% premarket (July 25)