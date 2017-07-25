Credit Suisse reels in expectations on Del Frisco Restaurant Group

Credit Suisse lowers estimates on Outperform-rated Del Frisco Restaurant Group (DFRG +1.8% ) after digesting the company's Q2 report. The firm expects the restaurant operator to report 2017 EPS of $0.77 vs. $0.82 prior view and 2018 EPS of $0.84 vs. $0.95 prior. The firm clips its price target to $16.50 from $20 after factoring in the profit expectations.

CS on DFRG's back half: "We assume SSS will begin to turn positive at the Double Eagle and the Grille next qtr., on the back of holistic menu, marketing and operations updates, along with 1-2% in new menu pricing. Risks include continued deterioration in sales volumes and margins due to poor execution, macro headwinds, competition and beef costs."

Previously: Del Frisco's Restaurant down on earnings miss and guidance cut (July 21)