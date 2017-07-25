Biogen's Spinraza ramp fails to excite Ionis investors, shares down 8%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -7.9% ) slumps on slightly higher volume in apparent response to Biogen's Q2 results released this morning that included sales of $203M (+328%) for SMA med SPINRAZA (nusinersen), co-developed by companies under a 2012 agreement (Ionis receives a royalty of 12 - 15% of sales).

Biogen has stated that it expects SPINRAZA to generate peak sales of $1B - 2B so the Q2 results appear inline with this expectation. Analysts have projected that it will surpass the $1B mark within a year of launch which may be stretch. In order to achieve this, Q3 sales have to double H1's $250M and then double again in Q4.

