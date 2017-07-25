Qualcomm announces development kit for AI optimization

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces the public availability of the Neural Processing Engine software development kit for use on the Qualcomm Developer Network.

The software development kit, or SDK, helps developers of AI-based apps get the app ready to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600 and 800 processors.

The SDK helps spread out the app’s workload for better efficiency and performance.

The Neural Processing Engine can work with developers beyond the mobile market including automotive, healthcare, and security.

