Caterpillar has scope for further 2018 EPS upside, Goldman analyst says

Caterpillar (CAT +4.4% ) leads early Dow gainers following its strong Q2 earnings beat and guidance bump, and Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich thinks the stock has more room to run.

CAT’s dealer inventories and incentive compensation suggest significant scope for further 2018 EPS upside, Revich says as he reiterates a Buy rating as part of the firm's Conviction Buy List.

J.P. Morgan's Ann Duignan calls the results a solid beat and raise even as expectations were high coming into the quarter.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann says "CAT is in the cycle sweet spot, demonstrating massive leverage as the cycle normalizes and revenues return faster than costs, [but] the question is sustainability, both as comparisons get tougher and as costs begin to trickle back in to the model."

Also, Jim Cramer says CAT's report was the "most serious beat and raise of the earnings season" and the stock will continue to climb.