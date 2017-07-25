Dollar continues to fade as FOMC begins two-day meeting

No action is expected by the Fed this week, but tomorrow's policy statement will be parsed for clues about the chances of a September rate hike.

The Fed, however, is no longer the only hawkish major central bank. In fact, with a few FOMC members publicly voicing reservations about any further tightening this year, the Fed before long may find itself among the more dovish of the central banks.

Dollar traders seem to be betting that way. The greenback (UUP -0.2% ) continues its steep 2017 downtrend, now returning to levels seen early last summer.

At or near multi-year highs vs. the dollar: The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC), swissie (NYSEARCA:FXF), and aussie (NYSEARCA:FXA).

