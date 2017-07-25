LG Display ramps up OLED production to take on Samsung

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) announces plans to invest about $7B to boost its OLED production to make a stronger push into the market dominated by competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF).

The investment, announced in an earnings report, will include two new production lines in Korea and one in China.

Some of the investment will go towards the production of large-size OLED panels.

Samsung partnered with LG for the latter to provide the former’s LCD panels, which was meant to free Samsung up to focus on expanding its OLED production.

Apple has reportedly purchased panel production equipment to lease out and lessen the iPhone maker’s dependence on Samsung.

LG Display shares are down 3.91% .

