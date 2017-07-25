Energy Transfer's Rover pipeline hits new snag, this time in West Virginia

Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP +0.6% ) Rover pipeline project is ordered by West Virginia environmental regulators to stop some land development activities in the state after inspectors found violations of state rules and a water pollution control permit.

Among other concerns, the state's Department of Environmental Protection in its July 17 order - which was made public yesterday in a U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing - cited "conditions not allowable in the waters of the state by creating sediment deposits" at eight locations."

Rover must file a proposed plan of corrective action and schedule within 20 days of the effective date of the order.

After the latest in a series of problems for Rover, Barclays commodities analyst Nicholas Potter says the $4.2B pipeline's exact date when service would start has become a "moving target," with "meaningful volumes" not expected until 2018.