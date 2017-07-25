Gannett enters strategic partnership with Realmatch

Gannett (GCI +3.9% ) announced a new partnership with RealMatch.

The partnership will help Gannett grow its recruitment advertising business in the highly competitive and rapidly changing online recruitment market.

“In the new era of online recruitment, performance and quality determine where recruitment budgets are spent. We welcome Gannett to TheJobNetwork and look forward to bringing the next-generation recruitment advertising solution to its markets to grow their recruitment market share,” said Terry Baker, President, RealMatch.

The combination of RealMatch’s technology and Gannett’s audience data will significantly boost the efforts of Gannett’s recruitment advertisers to identify and engage the best job candidates.

“RealMatch’s solutions will offer tremendous opportunities for recruitment advertisers on the USA TODAY NETWORK by connecting them with the talent they seek through our ability to leverage data from our local communities,” said John Zidich, President of Domestic Publishing, Gannett. “Employers and job seekers alike will have an improved user experience with the increased services we are able to provide.”

