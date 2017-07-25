Citi targets, higher interest rates help financial sector outperform

Holding its first Investor Day in years, Citigroup laid out return on equity targets higher than the Street expected. Shares are higher by 3.1%.
Turning to interest rates, a mini-pullback of late has been reversed, with the 10-year Treasury yield higher by 5.6 basis points to 2.313%.
It adds up to an excuse to start buying financials again - this after a few days of caution amid Q2 results. The XLF is up 1.4% vs. the S&P 500's 0.3% advance. KRE and KBE both up 1.8%.
Among the big gainers are Bank of America (BAC +2.4%), Morgan Stanley (MS +2.5%), NYCB (NYCB +2.6%), KeyCorp (KEY +2%), Schwab (SCHW +1.9%), MetLife (MET +1.6%), Voya Financial (VOYA +2.5%)