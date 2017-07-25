Highlights from GM's earnings call

Execs with General Motors (GM +0.7% ) took a victory lap on the earnings call after the company topped profit estimates and also talked up the next-gen initiatives that are revving up in Detroit.

GM says it was the first automaker to mass produce 130 autonomous EVs in a month and noted the expansion of Maven to New York.

On the financial front, CFO Chuck Stevens said GM is on track to hit full-year EPS guidance of $6.00 to $6.50 and its cost efficiencies target of $6.5B through 2018. The backed guidance arrives even with GM adding 273K units in vehicle inventory in Q2 compared to a year ago.

