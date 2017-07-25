Senate Republicans not bailing on healthcare plan just yet, procedural vote today to decide on start of debate on House version

GOP Senators will vote today whether to support a motion to proceed, a procedural step to begin debating the replacement to Obamacare that the House passed in May. If it passes, the Senate could amend the House version and potentially take up a number of repeal plans, although these went nowhere in previous attempts.

Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate so they cannot afford more than two defections to get a bill passed under the procedure they are using (VP Mike Pence would cast the deciding vote in a 50-50 tie).

Selected tickers: GRX THW IXJ BME IRY AET ANTM CNC CI HUM UNH BIB GRX BIS CNCR CYH HCA LPNT QHC THC UHS PJP IHE XPH