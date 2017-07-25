Exxon finds more oil with Payara-2 well off Guyana

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1% ) says it found additional oil at its Payara-2 appraisal well off Guyana, increasing the total volume of the Payara discovery to ~500M boe.

XOM says the ~19K ft. well, which encountered 59 ft. of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone, also allows it to increase the estimated gross recoverable resource for the 6.6M-acre Stabroek Block to 2.25B-2.75B boe.

XOM says Payara, Liza and the adjacent satellite discoveries at Snoek and Liza Deep will provide the foundation for world class oil developments.