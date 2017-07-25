Analyst says YouTube as a company would have $75B worth

Aegis Capital analyst Victor Anthony tells CNBC that if YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) were a stock, it would have a value of “at least $75 billion.”

Alphabet’s earnings results yesterday showed growth powered by YouTube monetization.

Anthony says his data shows growths in YouTube monthly active users and that the “site is becoming entrenched in similar ways that Facebook is part of our vernacular and daily usage.”

Google Class C shares are down 2.91% and the Class A shares are down 2.93%.

Previously: Alphabet Q2 shows fine impact, 23% cost-per-click drop (July 24)