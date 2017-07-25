Late-stage study of Retrophin's RE-024 in rare neurological disorder underway

Patient dosing is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial, FORT, assessing Retrophin's (RTRX -0.3% ) RE-024 (fosmetpantotenate) for the treatment of pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a rare inherited disorder characterized by the progressive degeneration in movement and the abnormal buildup of iron in the brain.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December 2018. The estimated study completion date is December 2020.

Small molecule RE-024 is a replacement therapy designed to restore levels of Coenzyme A which play a key role in many cellular functions and is abnormally low in PKAN sufferers.