Chevron to spend $20M on refinery safety upgrades in California agreement

Chevron (CVX +1.6% ) and California regulators reach a settlement related to a 2012 fire at the company's Richmond refinery that will require it to spend ~$20M on safety improvements.

The agreement requires CVX to replace all carbon steel piping that transports corrosive liquids with chrome-alloy piping, which is better at resisting corrosion, and to implement procedures to monitor equipment that alerts operators when replacements are needed.

In 2013, the state fined CVX nearly $1M after investigators found "willful violations" in the company's response to the August 2012 fire caused by an old, leaky pipe in one of the facility's crude units that was not replaced.