Pareteum +5% as it launches 4G subscription offering

Nanocap Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 5% this morning after going live with 4G broadband subscription services.

That will allow its clients (providers like MVNOs, hosted on its managed services platform and cloud platform) to offer full-featured advanced mobile services to customers, such as mobile Web, IP telephony, gaming, videoconferencing and VR.

The project is live with its first customer, says CEO Vic Bozzo, and "when fully ramped will mark a new milestone in the total number of monthly subscribers added to the growing Pareteum backlog."