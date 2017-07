Q2 net income of $41M or $0.71 per share vs. $47M and $0.66 earned one year ago.

ROA of 1% down 34 basis points Y/Y; ROE of 11.6% up four basis points.

Net interest income of $97M up from $77M; NIM of 2.77% up 14 basis points.

Noninterest income of $116M down from $128M.

Adjusted noninterest expense of $142M vs. $139M a year ago

Provisions were negligible this year and last.

FBC +4.75%

