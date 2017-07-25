Credit Suisse likes Lilly, sees 10% upside

Despite the baricitinib setback, Credit Suisse remains bullish on Eli Lilly (LLY -4.4% ) citing a solid Q2 beat and raised guidance.

The company raised sales guidance to a midpoint of $22.25B (from $22.05B) and midpoint EPS guidance to $4.15 (from $4.10).

Trulicity sales were well above expectations and Alimta and Humulin also came in better than expected.

Negatives: soft sales in Animal Health (10% below views) and disappointing Humalog sales.

OUTPERFORM/$89

