Michael Kors in focus after high-end deal

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) is in focus after an eye-catching deal to add Jimmy Choo.

CEO John Idol tells CNBC the company is focused on creating a "luxury group" and will be considering even more M&A.

"We like the target given its solid financial footing, premium luxury positioning, and footwear leadership," Jefferies weighs in.

"Again, Michael Kors follows the path of Coach -- and again, on steroids," writes BNP Paribas' Luca Solca.

Looking ahead, retail insiders will be watching to see what new categories Jimmy Choo enters with Michael Kors management at the helm.

Shares of Michael Kors have fought their way back into positive territory after an early decline.

Previously: Michael Kors acquires Jimmy Choo (July 25)