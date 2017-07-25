Crown Castle adds debt offering to $7.1B Lightower financing plan

Crown Castle (CCI -0.4% ) is launching a public offering of senior notes in two tranches to finance M&A.

The offering is for senior notes due 2024 and senior notes due 2027. Other terms were undisclosed.

The company wants to use proceeds along with those from a common stock offering and mandatory convertible preferred stock offering and cash to finance its $7.1B deal for Lightower.

Joint book-runners are Morgan Stanley; Merrill Lynch; Pierce, Fenner & Smith; Barclays; Mizuho Securities; and RBC Capital Markets.